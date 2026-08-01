Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Deliver India’s First-Ever Commonwealth Games Judo Golds in Historic Night

Glasgow: Asmita Dey scripted history and gave India its first-ever judo gold medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

She beat Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 after the Indian clinched the Golden Score.

In a nail-biting title match, the Indian judoka remained composed during the crucial moments. She combined smart strategy with solid defense to get past Quach, claiming the biggest win of her Commonwealth Games journey.

Earlier in the day, she’d beaten Scotland’s Eva Ewing and Summer Shaw in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

In a closely contested title clash, Dey edged past Quach by 2-1, holding her nerve during the decisive stages to seal the biggest victory of her Commonwealth Games campaign. The Indian judoka displayed excellent tactical awareness and defensive discipline to stay ahead and finish on top of the podium.

Moments after Asmita clinched India’s first-ever judo gold medal in CWG history, Harsh Singh became the first Indian man to bag gold. Harsh beat Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 via Waza-Ari decision in the men’s 60kg final.

Harsh was in complete control from the opening exchange, attacking with precision and defending resolutely to deny Katz any opportunity to score. The Indian built a comfortable lead early in the contest and maintained his dominance until the final buzzer, sealing an emphatic 10-0 victory.

Earlier in the day, the Indian had beaten Vanuatu’s Alan Monthouel and Australian Pedro Neto in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. Agencies

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