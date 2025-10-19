Jagathishree first Indian to compete in FIM Asia Women’s Circuit Racing in Taiwan

Chennai: Fresh off a triumphant performance at the National Circuit Racing Championship in Chennai, Jagathishree Kumaresan is set to compete in the second round of the FIM Asia Women’s Circuit Racing Championship at the Lihpao International Karting Circuit in Taiwan.

Born in 2004 in Chennai, she is the only Indian representative supported by the FIM Asia Cup and will compete at the FIM regional platform, a road to the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

A three-time Indian national champion, Jagathishree earned her spot on the international grid through consistent performances across multiple domestic championships. In 2024, she won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (Girls Stock 165cc) and the National Drag Racing Championship (Ladies Class).

In 2025, she added victories in the early rounds of the MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Racing Nationals and TVS RTR 200 Women’s Races, at the Madras International Circuit and Kari Motor Speedway as the lead rider of the One Racing team.

Jagathishree began her racing journey on Chennai’s East Coast Road, driven by a passion for speed and encouragement from her family. She trained under seasoned coach Mohamed Hanif, the Team Principal of One Racing, who quickly established her among India’s top female racers. IANS

