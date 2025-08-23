Khelo India Water Sports Festival: Madhya Pradesh clinch four golds

Srinagar: Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep of all the four gold medals at stake on Day 2 of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) at the Dal Lake here on Friday while hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to their overnight tally while two more silvers left Odisha at No. 2 in the medal standings. On another warm day, all four finals in canoeing and kayaking were scheduled in the second half of the day. Madhya Pradesh, a major force in water sports, won its first gold medal in the men’s 500m kayaking doubles and never looked back after that to go No. 1 on the standings. IANS

