Jamaica Smash Mixed 4x100m World Record at World Athletics Relays 2026 in Gaborone

Gaborone: Jamaica set a new world record, again, in the mixed 4x100m event at the World Athletics Relays 2026 on Sunday.

Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton raced to victory in a dominant 39.62s.

The Jamaican quartet had become the first team to dip under 40 seconds when clocking an initial world best of 39.99s in Saturday’s heat.

Meanwhile, Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a stunning anchor leg to hand Jamaica victory in the women’s 4x100m event as Letsile Tebogo helped host nation Botswana win the second fastest 4x400m in history.

Thompson-Herah, 33, took the baton from third-leg runner Lavanya Williams and headed into the final straight a couple of metres down on Canada’s Donna Ntambue.

But the second-fastest woman ever in the 100m, a five-time Olympic champion, turned on the power and reeled in the Canadian.

The Jamaican quartet, also comprising Briana Williams and Jodean Williams, won in 42.00s, with Canada second in 42.17s and Spain (42.31s) rounding out the podium. Agencies

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