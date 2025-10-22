US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica launch joint bid to host 2031 Women’s World Cup

NEW DELHI: The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica football federations announced on Monday a joint bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup, the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams. FIFA approved the expansion of the Women’s World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in May, adopting a 12-group format that will increase the number of games from 64 to 104, matching the expanded 2026 men’s World Cup.

The federations said in a joint statement the proposal aimed to deliver “the most impactful tournament in history”, promising a lasting legacy for women’s football across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We’re incredibly proud to be leading this bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup alongside our CONCACAF partners in Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

“We’re excited to drive lasting progress for women’s soccer by creating a legacy that reaches far beyond 2031 and sets a new global standard for the sport.”

Mexican Football Federation President Mikel Arriola said the joint proposal underscored the confidence FIFA and CONCACAF had placed in the host nations.

“The 2031 Women’s World Cup will be a historic opportunity to consolidate the growth of our sport across the region and to inspire a new generation of players and fans in Mexico,” he said.

The federations added the official bid book will be submitted to FIFA in November, with a final decision expected at the governing body’s Congress in Vancouver on April 30, 2026. If successful, it would be the first Women’s World Cup staged across four countries and the first to bring World Cup matches to Jamaica and Costa Rica.

The United States, set to co-host next year’s men’s World Cup with Mexico and Canada, previously hosted the tournament in 1999 and 2003. Mexico would be a Women’s World Cup host for the first time. Agencies

