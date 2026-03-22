Jamaican Star Khadija Shaw Breaks WSL Hat-Trick Record in Victory Over Spurs

LONDON: Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw scored the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Women’s Super League in a 5-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Joie Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

The Jamaican striker completed her treble in just 13 minutes. She opened her account in the eighth minute, pouncing from a corner to give City the lead, before doubling her tally from another set piece ten minutes later.

She then completed her hat-trick in just 13 minutes with a sharp header from a Kerolin cross. Her goals have pushed her total tally for the season to 18 goals from as many matches.

The record for the fastest hat-trick in WSL history previously belonged to Kelly Smith, who scored one in 16 minutes for Arsenal against Bristol Academy in 2016.

Saturday’s treble further extends Shaw’s record for the most hat-tricks in WSL history to eight, and is her fourth in succession against Tottenham. Her Manchester City teammate Vivianne Miedema is in second with five hat-tricks. Agencies

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