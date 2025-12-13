James Anderson appointed as Lancashire captain

Manchester: Lancashire Cricket on Friday appointed former England cricketer James Anderson as full-time County Championship captain ahead of the 2026 season. After agreeing to a new one-year deal with the Red Rose in November, Anderson—who held the position temporarily during the 2025 season—will now assume the red-ball leadership permanently. The 43-year-old, England’s all-time top wicket taker, retired from international cricket last year after making his Lancashire debut in 2002 and playing for the Red Rose throughout his domestic career.

“Captaining Lancashire for the first time last season was a huge privilege, and I’m honoured to take on the role full-time heading into the new season.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of players, a great blend of youth and experience, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together with promotion back to Division One our number one priority. I’m grateful for the support from Crofty and from my teammates, and I’m looking forward to leading the side into the new County Championship season in April,” James Anderson said in a statement. IANS

