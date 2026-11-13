James Anderson joins Surrey for 2027 County Championship after Lancashire exit

Surrey: England’s fast bowling great James Anderson has joined Surrey for the 2027 season in the County Championship, the club announced on Thursday. Anderson continued his domestic career with his home county, Lancashire, and was named captain for the 2026 season, where he took 50 wickets at an average of just under 18. He made his Lancashire debut in 2001 before he won his first England cap the following year.

He has 443 wickets in 112 first-class appearances for the county, 83 in 61 List A matches, and 50 in 40 T20 games.

Anderson had intended to play next season after putting up strong performances this season, where he was also named Lancashire’s Championship player of the year. But Lancashire informed him that he won’t be offered a new deal after the end of the 2026 season. IANS

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