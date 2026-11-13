Kevin Malloy elected new Chair of New Zealand Cricket

CHRISTCHURCH: Kevin Malloy was on Thursday elected the Chair of New Zealand Cricket, succeeding Diana Puketapu-Lyndon during the Annual General Meeting of the board here. Malloy has been an NZC Director since 2019 and served as its Deputy Chair.

His predecessor Puketapu-Lyndon joined the NZC in 2017 and in 2023 became the first woman, and the first person of Maori descent to chair the board.

“I want to begin by thanking Diana, who has given nine years of service to this Board and led with real courage through one of the most demanding periods in the game’s recent history,” Malloy said in a release issued by NZC. Agencies

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