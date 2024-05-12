James Anderson to retire after Lord's Test against West Indies

London: England’s veteran fast-bowler James Anderson has announced he will retire from international cricket after the first Test of their upcoming home summer against West Indies at Lord’s, starting on July 10.

Anderson, 41, became the third bowler after Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets – the most by any fast bowler - earlier this year during England’s fifth and final match of their India tour at Dharamshala.

But reports emerged in various sections of the British media on Friday that Brendon McCullum, England’s Test coach, has asked for Anderson, the country’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, to retire to build a team for the future, especially with Ashes happening in 2025-26.

“Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test. It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.”

“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to because there is no greater feeling,” said Anderson in his Instagram post on Saturday. IANS

