James Rew to lead U-19 England cricket team

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming India Under-19 tour of England, set to take place from June 27 to July 23.

The tour will feature five one-day matches followed by two four-day games, with fixtures scheduled across several historic venues, including Hove, Northampton, Worcester, Beckenham, and Chelmsford.

Thomas Rew, a rising star from Somerset and the younger brother of England A captain James Rew, has been appointed captain of the England U19 side.

The squad also features Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain and current England Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff. It also features Isaac Mohammed, the only uncapped player included. IANS

