London: Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win away to Brighton on Wednesday, while Manchester City was held to a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest. Bukayo Saka scored in the ninth minute, and Arsenal controlled the game after the goal.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson scored a goal that could decide the title race, with the England midfielder hitting a 76th-minute equalizer.

Manchester City twice led through Antoine Semenyo’s volley, his seventh goal in 12 games since joining from Bournemouth, and Rodri, who headed in his first goal in 22 months.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out Semenyo’s opener with a slick backheel, before Anderson saved a vital point with a curling finish.

Crysencio Summerville scored the only goal to give West Ham a 1-0 win away to Fulham. Newcastle United played for over 45 minutes with 10 men to beat Manchester United 2-1 with a dramatic last-minute winning goal from William Osula.

Jacob Ramsey was sent off at the end of the first half after seeing two yellow cards, but Anthony Gordon put Newcastle ahead from the penalty spot before Casemiro made it 1-1 in the ninth minute of first half injury time with a free kick.

Newcastle held on after the break and Osula scored a 90th-minute wonder goal to win the match for his side, exchanging passes, cutting inside and unleashing a curling shot to sent St James’ Park into raptures.

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Chelsea recovered from Douglas Luiz’s early goal to beat Aston Villa 4-1, with Cole Palmer hitting Chelsea’s other goal. IANS

