Kampala: The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) on Friday named their final squad for the T20 Women’s World Cup Global qualifiers scheduled from April 19 to May 2 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Janet Mbabazi will be leading the 15-member Uganda squad, whereas Rita Musamali has been named as the vice-captain of the team. IANS

