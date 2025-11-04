Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set to play in South Korea exhibition

NEW DELHI: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will play an exhibition match in South Korea in January, organisers said on Monday, as the top two men’s players in the world ramp up their preparations for the Australian Open. Sinner and Alcaraz, who have won nine of the last 10 major titles, will play in the Hyundai Card Super Match at Incheon’s Inspire Arena on January 10, eight days before the year’s first Grand Slam begins at Melbourne Park. The exhibition has previously featured some of the biggest names in men’s tennis including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras, as well as women’s greats Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams.

Organizers have yet to release information on the prize money on offer for the one-off match.

Sinner and Alcaraz met in three of the four Grand Slam finals this season and faced each other in the title decider at last month’s Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh. IANS

