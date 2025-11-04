Felix Auger-Aliassime to skip Metz Open

NEW DELHI: After losing the Paris Masters final to new world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime announced he would skip the ATP 250 tournament in Metz, where he could have stamped his ticket to the upcoming ATP Finals.

By reaching the title-decider in Paris, the 25-year-old Canadian moved into the final qualifying berth in the race to the season-ending tournament in Turin.

However, his 6-4 7-6(4) loss to Sinner prevented him from sewing up his spot at the eight-man event as he sits just 160 points ahead of Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in ninth place. After an early exit in Paris, Musetti decided to enter next week’s ATP 250 tournament in Athens, where he could earn up to 250 points, while Auger-Aliassime had intially been scheduled to play in Metz at the same time. Agencies

