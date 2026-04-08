Jannik Sinner Cruises Past Ugo Humbert in Monte Carlo Opener

Monte Carlo: Jannik Sinner made a dominant start to his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, brushing aside Ugo Humbert in straight sets to move into the third round on Tuesday.

Fresh from his historic ‘Sunshine Double’ victory, achieved without dropping a set, the World No. 2 carried his excellent form onto clay, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win in Monaco. The Italian is not only aiming for his first ATP Masters 1000 title on clay this week but also competing to reclaim the top spot in the rankings from defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Humbert, who had impressed in the opening round, started confidently and even won an early rally to show his intention. However, Sinner quickly found his stride, dominating play with his characteristic baseline power and precision to take charge of the first set.

Once ahead, the 24-year-old elevated his game further, dominating the second set convincingly. He allowed his opponent only six points in the entire set, emphasising his authority as he advanced with ease. The victory also extended his remarkable streak at Masters 1000 level, where he has now won 36 consecutive sets dating back to last season.

“It was a good performance from my side. You have to change your game style a little bit, how you approach certain situations... The first tournament [on clay] is never easy. I come here with good feelings but, at the same time, not many expectations,” Sinner said after his win.

A two-time semi-finalist at Monte-Carlo, Sinner will next take on either Francisco Cerundolo or Tomas Machac as he continues his pursuit of a breakthrough title on clay. With Alcaraz on the opposite side of the draw, a potential final showdown between the two rivals remains on the cards.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini progressed after his opponent, Roberto Bautista Agut, was compelled to retire early in their match due to injury. Berrettini, who has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons, now faces a challenging second-round match against seventh seed Daniil Medvedev. A defeat could see the Italian drop out of the top 100 in the rankings for the first time since April 2024.

In first round action, Italian 15th seed Luciano Dardei collapsed in the third set against Hubert Hurkacz. The Polish veteran won 7-5 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1. Agencies.

Also Read: Asian Boxing Championships 2026: Preeti Pawar Stuns Olympic Medallist Aeji Im as Priya and Arundhati Reach Finals for India