Jannik Sinner is on another level this year: Carlos Alcaraz

Paris: Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz hailed the world number one Italian star Jannik Sinner, saying that he is on "another level" this year. Alcaraz was speaking ahead of his Paris Masters opening clash against Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz is enjoying a fine season for himself, having secured two major titles, the French Open and Wimbledon titles, an ATP Masters 1000 title, Indian Wells and an ATP 500 title in Beijing. However, his rival Sinner has secured the year-end world number one spot in the ATP Rankings after winning the Australian Open and US Open this year.

Alcaraz admitted that Sinner is having a fantastic year.

"For sure. I mean, it does not matter that I have beaten Jannik three times. Probably I did not play good tennis in some tournaments. My percentage of wins this year is really, really high, but Jannik is another level this year," Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP's official website.

"He has earned over 91 per cent of wins this year. So just [a] few players have done this before." "But yeah, I think all players are looking for being more consistent during the year. In every tournament that you are going to play, you want to go far or as far as you can. That is my goal the next year. In the tournaments that I did not play well or I did not go as far as I wanted, just try to do it," he concluded his point. (ANI)

