Jannik Sinner storms into Madrid Open final, extends winning streak to 22 matches

MADRID: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Madrid Open final on Friday.

The Italian won his 22nd straight match to book a place in Sunday’s final, where he will aim to win a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title.

With his chief rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured, Sinner is the firm favourite to triumph at the Caja Magica and add to his recent titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo.

Beating Sinner right now seems a near-impossible task, and the four-time Grand Slam champion started superbly against Barcelona Open winner Fils, who has impressed since returning from injury in February.

The Italian broke in the third game when Fils went long to lead 2-1.

Sinner broke again in the fifth game, with Fils, ranked 25th in the world, unable to cope with his power from the baseline.

The Frenchman has not yet reached a Masters 1000 final and, with Sinner in excellent form, it quickly became clear he would have to wait a little longer.

Sinner wrapped up the first set on serve after Fils found some resistance to prevent a third break.

The second set was far closer, with Fils growing in confidence.

The 21-year-old saved two break points to take a 3-2 lead and then put pressure on Sinner’s next service game, although the Italian produced two aces to hold.

Sinner broke with a down-the-line backhand winner at the end of an excellent rally to take a 5-4 lead, before serving out the match. Agencies

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