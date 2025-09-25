Jannik Sinner taking time with tactical tweaks to tackle Carlos Alcaraz

NEW DELHI: World number two Jannik Sinner said he is making small tweaks to his game following his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open final earlier this month and the Italian is confident it is only a matter of time before he implements the changes in matches.

Sinner fell 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows to surrender his crown and the top ranking to Alcaraz before admitting he had to be a lot more unpredictable to become a better player against his main rival.

“We’ve been reflecting a lot on that final,” Sinner said on Wednesday, ahead of his China Open campaign in Beijing.

“We’re working on new things and changing a lot of small things. The amount of mistakes at the moment is a little bit higher, but I hope that this recovers.

“It’s just a question of time. I don’t know how much I’m able to (implement changes) on the actual match court because one thing is practice and one thing is match.

“I’m very motivated. It’s great to work on something new, then we see how this ends up.”

While the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion sharpens his skills ahead of another potential encounter with Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters next month, the Spaniard is gearing up for a tournament in Tokyo. Agencies

