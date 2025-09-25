Prasidh Krishna replaced by a concussion substitute after helmet blow

Lucknow: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna suffered a blow to the helmet during the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow, forcing him to be replaced by Yash Thakur as a concussion substitute. The delivery struck him on the helmet, and although he continued batting after undergoing a mandatory concussion check, he walked back to the pavilion three overs later. Mohammed Siraj replaced him at the crease at that point.

Later, when India A were dismissed for 194 in reply to Australia A’s 420, Thakur came in as the last batter in Prasidh’s place, making the substitution official. The medical team has not revealed the severity of Prasidh’s injury yet, but his availability will be closely monitored, with India’s selectors set to announce the Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against West Indies later on Wednesday.

Prasidh is in contention for a spot alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, who formed the pace attack during India’s recent five-Test series in England. IANS

