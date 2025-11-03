Jannik Sinner wins Paris Masters; reclaims World No 1 ranking

PARIS: Jannik Sinner won the Paris Masters for the first time by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) on Sunday, as the four-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed his position atop the world rankings. The 24-year-old’s maiden crown in Paris, coupled with incumbent world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain crashing out early in the tournament, will see Sinner return to the pinnacle of men’s tennis when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.

The Italian first claimed the number one ranking in June last year and held it for 65 weeks until he lost the US Open title-match to Alcaraz in September. Reclaiming top spot from his rival in Paris will taste even sweeter for Sinner after he went down in a remarkable five-set final to Alcaraz at Roland Garros earlier in the season.

Despite missing three months at the start of 2025 after twice testing positive for traces of clostebol in March last year, Sinner has now won five titles this season including the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Sunday’s victory was, however, his first 1000-level title since Shanghai last October.

For Canadian 9th seed Auger-Aliassime, defeat at the last hurdle in the French capital prevented him from sewing up his spot at the ATP Finals later this month. Auger-Aliassime is, however, favorite to claim the eighth and final berth for the season-ending tournament as his run to the title-match leapfrogged him ahead of Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the race to Turin.

Despite being unable to add a fourth title to his list of achievements so far this season, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance in 2025 and cemented his place back amongst the world’s top 10. Agencies

