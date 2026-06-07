‘Jansen still has a lot ahead of him to achieve’: Kallis backs Proteas all-rounder despite modest IPL season

New Delhi: South African great Jacques Kallis threw his support behind fellow Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen, insisting the 26-year-old’s best years are still ahead of him despite a relatively quiet IPL 2026 campaign.

Jansen, who played for Punjab Kings in the recent season, took nine wickets in 13 matches and had an economy rate of 10.20. Though those numbers did not meet expectations, Kallis believes competing in different leagues and conditions is shaping the left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder into a more complete cricketer.

In an interview with SA20, Kallis remarked, “I think he still has a lot ahead of him that he can achieve if he really puts his mind to it.” He is learning his game. It takes time to understand your style while playing in various leagues, in diverse conditions, in front of large crowds, and under pressure.

“You learn from every experience, and I think he’s just getting better and better and learning from those experiences. I think he still has a lot ahead of him that he can achieve if he really puts his mind to it.”

Kallis’ confidence in Jansen comes from the all-rounder’s ongoing success in the SA20. He has become a key player for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, Kallis scored over 25,000 international runs and took nearly 600 wickets during his remarkable career.

Jansen again played an important role in helping the Men in Orange secure their third title in four seasons. He ended the tournament with 13 wickets and delivered a crucial spell of 3 for 10 in the final. This performance helped contain the Pretoria Capitals, despite a stunning century from Dewald Brevis.

Kallis also noted the positive impact of the SA20 on South African cricket. He pointed out the rise of several young talents who have used the tournament as a stepping stone to opportunities worldwide.

Among those benefiting are Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, and the Hermann brothers. Forrester made an impression with the Joburg Super Kings, leading to a spot with Rawalpindi in the Pakistan Super League, where he struck at 171.42 and averaged 44. His performance earned him a replacement contract with Chennai Super Kings.

Esterhuizen, meanwhile, followed up a half-century in his debut international series for South Africa by securing a replacement player deal with IPL 2026 runners-up Gujarat Titans.

Kallis believes these success stories highlight the growing impact of the SA20 in developing the next generation of South African cricketers.

“I think we saw at the start of the IPL how their youngsters came through and made a difference in Indian cricket. I think it’s exactly the same with what the SA20 has done for our cricket.

“A lot of the youngsters are pushing now - not only for the national side but in all the leagues around the world. So, it’s been a huge catalyst for those young guys, and they must just keep pushing because they’ll definitely get opportunities.” IANS

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