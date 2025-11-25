Marco Jansen exploits Guwahati pitch to perfection

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: At just 25, Marco Jansen has already emerged as one of South Africa’s most composed and intimidating young fast bowlers. On Monday in Guwahati, the towering left-arm seamer delivered a spell of pure dominance, single-handedly dismantling the Indian batting lineup. His exceptional figures of 6 for 48 in the first innings reflected not only his skill but also his maturity and determination to seize the big moments, giving South Africa a firm upper hand in the second Test.

Jansen, who began his cricketing journey as an opening batter and made his debut in Test against India in 2021, had already showcased his all-round prowess a day earlier. Coming in at No. 9, he played a courageous knock of 93 runs, rescuing his side with the bat. Less than 24 hours later, he returned to star with the ball, becoming the first South African to score a half-century and claim a six-wicket haul in the same Test on Indian soil. His feat also placed him in elite company as only the third left-arm fast bowler - after Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson- to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in India.

The pitch at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara offered ample bounce, but while other pacers struggled to take benefit from it, Jansen used the surface to his full advantage, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely sure things would swing South Africa’s way so decisively.

Speaking after the third day’s play, Jansen said the South African bowlers quickly recognized the assistance the surface offered. “Once we saw there was a bit of bounce and better pace in the wicket, we tried to utilise that. I really feel the spinners did a brilliant job, and I’m just lucky to be the one who cashed in,” he said.

Jansen also stressed that spin is likely to play the decisive role as the match progresses. “I still think it’s a good wicket. The ball is starting to turn now, and it is holding up a little bit. So I think the spinners are definitely going to come into play more in the second innings, probably tomorrow and the day after,” he added.

