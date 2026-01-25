Japan beat China to defend AFC U-23 Asian Cup title

NEW DELHI: Japan retained its AFC Under-23 Asian Cup title after thrashing China 4-0 in the final of the 2026 edition on Saturday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kosei Ogura bagged a brace (20’, 76’) while Yuto Ozeki (12’) and Ryunosuke Sato (60’) scored a goal each to ensure the Japanese clinched their third U-23 title. They had won it first back in 2016.

This was China’s maiden appearance in the summit clash after it beat Vietnam 3-0 in the semifinals, while Japan edged South Korea with a 1-0 win in the other last-four clash.

On Friday, Vietnam prevailed over South Korea 7-6 in a penalty shootout in the third-place match after the contest ended 2-2 after extra time. Agencies

