Japan coach praises Kamada after standout performance in new role

Monterrey: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was delighted with the performance of his side after its 4-0 victory over Tunisia. Japan was dominant throughout despite the absence of injured playmaker Takefusa Kubo.

“It was our second game of the World Cup, a match of high tension, and one that people all over the world were watching. I am very happy that we were able to secure a victory in such a game,” he said.

Japan is dealing with critical injury setbacks. Winger Takefusa Kubo is the latest to be sidelined with a knee injury, while major stars like Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Takumi Minamino (knee) were ruled out of the entirety of the tournament earlier.

“As a team, seeing players pick up injuries is, of course, highly regrettable and a painful blow. However, we have built this squad around the concept of whoever steps onto the pitch can win, and whoever partners up can function effectively,” Moriyasu said. Agencies

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