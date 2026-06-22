Record-Breaking Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 to Close In on World Cup Knockout Stage

Monterrey: Japan scored four goals in a FIFA World Cup match for the first time as the Asian side breezed past Tunisia 4-0 in the Group F match here at the Monterrey Stadium to move to the cusp of the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

In 151 previous matches featuring AFC teams at the FIFA World Cup, no nation has ever scored four goals in a match. Japan have become the first to do so. Moreover, Japan’s win is the largest by any nation in World Cup history.

It comes from the inspirational Ayase Ueda, who generated massive hang time in the air and looped a header over the Tunisia defence into the net. In addition, Ueda became the first Japanese to score two goals in a match at the FIFA World Cup.

In the 1,000th match played at the FIFA World Cup, Keito Nakamura was the architect, dancing into the box and squaring across the face of the goal where Daichi Kamada was on hand to prod home through a troupe of blue and white shirts.

Kamada’s fourth-minute goal is the fastest scored by a Japanese player in FIFA World Cup history. The previous quickest was Shinji Kagawa in 2018 against Colombia when he scored in the sixth minute.

Ueda doubled the lead on the half-hour, being allowed the space of the Sierra Madre to stride towards goal and lash home from the top of the box.

Tunisia coach Herve Renard was unable to orchestrate a response, and Japan went further ahead as Ueda turned provider, with Junya Ito slotting home a third midway through the second half. Ueda then grabbed a second late on to complete the comfortable victory.

“We didn’t know exactly what the opponents would do, but we didn’t focus too much on them. Instead, we prepared well for what we wanted to do and played aggressively,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told DAZN.

The win saw Japan level with the Netherlands at the top of Group F, while Tunisia are now eliminated. IANS

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