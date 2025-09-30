Japan Open: Carlos Alcaraz rallies past Ruud to book place in final against Taylor Fritz

TOKYO: World number one Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday and reach the Japan Open final, where he will meet second seed Taylor Fritz with the chance to claim his eighth title of the year.

Alcaraz will also be seeking revenge in Tuesday’s clash in Tokyo after a shock defeat by Fritz in the Laver Cup in San Francisco this month, his first loss to the American in four career meetings.

The six-times Grand Slam champion wasted four chances to break Ruud early and let out screams of frustration when his Norwegian opponent closed in on the first set with sublime shot-making from the back of the court and at the net.

Having dropped the first set, Alcaraz came out all guns blazing in the next and levelled the scores with a huge ace, before turning on the style to break for a 3-2 lead in the decider and securing the win.

American Fritz earlier saw off compatriot Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 with flawless serving in tough moments to reach his third final of the season after claiming grasscourt titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. Agencies

