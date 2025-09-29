Assam Cricket Association officials congratulates Devajit Saikia

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Devajit Saikia on being elected unopposed as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) once again.

A delegation from the Assam Cricket Association, led by secretary Tridib Konwar, vice president Rajdeep Oja, and joint secretary Rajendra Singh, called on Saikia at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai earlier on Sunday. The delegation formally felicitated him on behalf of ACA, conveying the collective pride of the association and the cricketing fraternity of Assam.

Congratulating Saikia the president of the Assam Cricket Association Taranga Gogoi said, “Devajit Saikia’s election as BCCI Secretary is a moment of great significance for our region. His journey reflects years of hard work, integrity, and dedication to the game. He has been a guiding force for Assam cricket, and we are confident that his presence at the national level once again will bring a positive and progressive outlook to Indian cricket.”

ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar added, “We are honoured to see one of our own contributing once again at the national level. His accomplishments reflect the potential and calibre that exists in Assam’s cricketing fraternity.”

