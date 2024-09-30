Japan Open: Denmark’s Holger Rune defeats Kei Nishikori to reach semifinals

Tokyo: Denmark’s Holger Rune fought back from a match point down to reach the Japan Open semifinals after beating Kei Nishikori 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday.

Rune, the number six seed, came back from the brink to win four straight games and end the Japanese veteran’s challenge in front of a lively crowd in Tokyo.

“It was about getting that first serve, and if I could save that match point I knew that I could put on pressure,” said Rune, who will play either defending champion Ben Shelton or France’s Arthur Fils in the semifinals.

“The momentum shifted a little bit. I lifted myself up, I was more positive.”

Nishikori, 34, has been plagued by injuries and he returned to Grand Slam competition at the French Open in May after an absence of almost three years.

He has been in inspired form this week in Tokyo and took control of the match early against Rune.

France’s Ugo Humbert also advanced to the semifinals after his British opponent Jack Draper retired early in the second set.

The 22-year-old Draper earlier this month became the first British man to reach the US Open semifinals since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago.

He was looking to build on his success in Tokyo but he needed medical treatment on his upper body late in a first set that Humbert won 7-5.

The Frenchman was leading 2-1 in the second when Draper signalled that he could not continue.

Humbert, who is ranked 19th in the world and has won two titles on the ATP tour this year, will face the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the semi-finals.

Machac beat American qualifier Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in the day’s first quarterfinal. Agencies

