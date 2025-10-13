Japan Open PSA Challenger: Joshna Chinappa enters semifinals

NEW DELHI: Seasoned Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa defeated Egyptian Nardine Garas in straight games to storm into the semifinals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger event in Yokohama, Japan.

The 39-year-old former women’s world No 10 beat Egyptian second seed Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Joshna will now take on fourth seed Egyptian Rana Ismail in the last-four stage.

Earlier, the former Asian champion and world doubles champion defeated French fifth seed Lauren Baltayan 11-7,11-4, 11-9 in the second round, and Malaysian Anrie Goh 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the opening round. Agencies

