Japan Overpowers India with 11-Goal Victory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Perth: India were handed a 0-11 drubbing by Japan in a Group C fixture at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

This is the Blue Tigresses second-heaviest defeat in the history of this tournament, after the 0-12 thrashing at the hands of China in the 2003 edition.

Manchester United Hinata Miyazawa and West Ham United forward Riko Ueki bagged hat-tricks on the night, while Japan captain Yui Hasegawa, of Manchester City, and Kiko Seike, of Brighton, scored braces. Maya Hijikata also got on the scoresheet.

Japan, the 2011 FIFA World Cup champion, dominated possession with 78 per cent and had 36 attempts on goal, out of which 18 were on target. India, on the other hand, had no attempts. Agencies

