Japan Stun India 4-2 in U-18 Asia Cup Pool A Clash in Kakamigahara

Kakamigahara: Indian men’s team suffered a 2-4 defeat against hosts Japan in their U-18 Asia Cup 2026 Pool A fixture on Sunday. Ashish Tani Purti (25') and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (32') scored the two goals for India, while Captain Yoshioka Mahiro (15'), Fujiwara Yuma (20'), Yasui Kengo (34') and Takahashi Aone (42') were the goalscorers for Japan.

India will next face Korea on June 1 as they look to bounce back in the tournament. IANS

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