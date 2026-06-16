Japanese Fans Win Hearts by Cleaning Dallas Stadium After World Cup Thriller

New Delhi: They came, they cheered, and true to their iconic tradition, they cleaned. After a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands at the Dallas Stadium, Japanese football fans once again stole the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup by staying behind to clean up the stands. While most spectators headed for the exits after the high-octane encounter, the Japanese supporters stayed back. Armed with large blue trash bags hundreds of fans systematically combed through rows of seats, picking up discarded bottles, food wrappers, and cups left behind by the spectators.

The global football governing body, FIFA, took to social media to praise the gesture, sharing images of the stands with the caption: “Japan fans doing what they do... supporters once again demonstrated their impeccable manners, tidying the stands before departing Dallas Stadium.”

In another post, FIFA shared a video of a Japanese supporter, who explains the reason fans clean the stadium after each game. “That’s a culture, but more like a respect for everything: respect for players, supporters and also for the stadium. We are honoured to be here. We don’t want to make the mess and then leave it,” a supporter said in a video shared by FIFA on X. IANS

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