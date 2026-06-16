Seven-Heaven for Germany as Curacao’s World Cup Dream Turns Nightmare

Houston: Germany began their FIFA World Cup campaign in devastating fashion with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao on Sunday, as Felix Nmecha scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far and helped Julian Nagelsmann’s side ease to victory in their Group E opener.

The four-time world champions took control from the start and got an early reward. Inside six minutes, Nmecha worked well with Florian Wirtz and curled a powerful shot into the corner. This marked the earliest goal of the tournament.

However, Curacao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup in both size and population, surprised the Germans by equalizing midway through the first half. With around 155,000 residents and just 171 square miles of land, the Caribbean nation gave its fans a moment to remember when Zurich midfielder Livano Comenencia made history.

He collected the ball at the edge of the area and unleashed a left-footed shot that took a deflection, getting by 40-year-old Manuel Neuer, who was making his fifth World Cup appearance. Curacao almost built on this momentum when striker Jurgen Locadia unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty after getting past Jonathan Tah. Germany regained control after a hydration break allowed them to regroup.

Nagelsmann’s team responded with more energy and restored their lead through Nico Schlotterbeck. He glanced a header from Nathaniel Brown’s corner past goalkeeper Eloy Room. Pressure kept building, and Germany received a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time after Riechedly Bazoer fouled the impressive Nmecha in the area. Kai Havertz calmly scored from the spot in the fifth minute of added time, putting Germany ahead 3-1 at the break.

Any hopes of a Curacao comeback vanished almost immediately after the second half began. Just 69 seconds in, Jamal Musiala seized Joshua Kimmich’s smart pass, outmuscled a defender, and slotted home Germany’s fourth goal. The Germans pushed forward, and left-back Nathaniel Brown celebrated his World Cup debut in style by volleying in a goal after a clever flick from substitute Deniz Undav.

Undav then scored himself, sweeping in another assist from Kimmich to make it 6-1. The Stuttgart forward capped an impressive appearance by providing the assist for Germany’s seventh goal, setting up Havertz, who delicately lifted the ball over Room two minutes before the final whistle to complete the rout. IANS

There have been only 23 matches in FIFA World Cup history where a team won by a margin of six goals or more. This translates to just above one in each of the 22 tournaments so far.

Biggest FIFA World Cup victories (top 9):

Team 1 - Scoreline - Team 2 - Year

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador - 1982

Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic - 1954

Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire - 1974

Sweden 8-0 Cuba - 1938

Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia - 1950

Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia - 2002

Turkey 7-0 Korea Republic - 1954

Portugal 7-0 North Korea - 2010

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica - 2022

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