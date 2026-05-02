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Japanese Star Kei Nishikori Announces Retirement at End of 2026 Season

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2026 season.
Kei Nishikori
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New Delhi: Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Nishikori has been a critical figure for Japanese tennis, not only becoming the highest-ranked player in the country’s history, but also the first to break into the world’s Top 10. The Japanese star has climbed as high as No. 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings.

“Today, I have an announcement. I have decided to retire from professional tennis at the end of this season,” Nishikori wrote in a lengthy post he shared on social media.

“Since I was a child, I have been passionate about tennis and I have continued to pursue it with only one dream in my heart: ‘I want to compete on the world stage.’ Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition, and maintaining a presence in the Top 10 is something I am extremely proud of. Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable,” he added.

The 36-year-old owns 12 ATP Tour titles, including two on home soil in Tokyo in 2012 and 2014. The winner of 451 tour-level matches has also competed at the Nitto ATP Finals four times (2014-16, 2018), reaching the semi-finals twice (2014 and 2016).

Nishikori enjoyed the best season of his career in 2014, when he won four tour-level titles and posted a 54-14 record, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. IANS

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Kei Nishikori
2026 season
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