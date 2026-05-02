Japanese Star Kei Nishikori Announces Retirement at End of 2026 Season

New Delhi: Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Nishikori has been a critical figure for Japanese tennis, not only becoming the highest-ranked player in the country’s history, but also the first to break into the world’s Top 10. The Japanese star has climbed as high as No. 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings.

“Today, I have an announcement. I have decided to retire from professional tennis at the end of this season,” Nishikori wrote in a lengthy post he shared on social media.

“Since I was a child, I have been passionate about tennis and I have continued to pursue it with only one dream in my heart: ‘I want to compete on the world stage.’ Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition, and maintaining a presence in the Top 10 is something I am extremely proud of. Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable,” he added.

The 36-year-old owns 12 ATP Tour titles, including two on home soil in Tokyo in 2012 and 2014. The winner of 451 tour-level matches has also competed at the Nitto ATP Finals four times (2014-16, 2018), reaching the semi-finals twice (2014 and 2016).

Nishikori enjoyed the best season of his career in 2014, when he won four tour-level titles and posted a 54-14 record, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. IANS

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