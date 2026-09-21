England Dethrone India to Reclaim No. 1 Spot in ICC T20I Rankings

NEW DELHI: England dethroned India in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings after clean sweeping Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series on Saturday. England did take the top spot briefly when it defeated India 4-0 in five-match home series, but the current World Champion regained number position during the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in July.

However, England, which is on a hot streak under captain Harry Brook, overtook India again when it defeated Sri Lanka at Old Trafford to complete a 3-0 win.

Since Brook took over in 2024, England has won 23 out of 26 T20I matches. Agencies

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