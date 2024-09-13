Jasmin Open Tunisia: France's Clara Burel, Diane Parry fall in Tunisia

Monastir: Second-seeded Clara Burel and third-seeded Diane Parry, both of France, were the latest upset victims, falling in the second round of the Jasmin Open Tunisia on Wednesday in Monastir, Tunisia.

A day after fourth-seeded Nadia Podoroska and fifth-seeded Jaqueline Cristian were ousted in the first round, Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia knocked off Burel 7-6 (4), 7-5, and qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine eliminated Parry 6-4, 6-4.

Starodubtseva saved six break points and converted her fourth match point in coming through a nine-deuce final game to record her first Top 60 victory. For the whole match, she saved 12 of 13 break points, to 3 of 6 for Parry, who also had six aces.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain rallied to beat Jana Fett of Croatia 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and advance to her second quarterfinal of 2024. British qualifier Sonay Kartal, the No. 151 player in the world who ousted Romania's Cristian, defeated Japan's Mai Hontama 6-2, 6-2 in 78 minutes.

Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki stunned second-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Gadecki, ranked 152nd in the world, broke Collins's serve three consecutive times late in the first set. In the second set, Gadecki got the lone break to go up 4-2, then saved a break point in the following game before closing out the win.

Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the quarterfinals when third-seeded Victoria Azarenka retired in the second set down 6-2, 3-0 in the second round.

Azarenka of Belarus, the No. 19 player in the world, already had five double faults and converted none of her five break-point opportunities. Russia's Rakhimova converted all four of her chances and did not have a double fault.

Colombia's Camila Osorio pulled out a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-5 win over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, and Italy's Martina Trevisan beat Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-4, 6-3.

Also Read: Manager Mikel Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract until 2027

Also Watch: