Manager Mikel Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract until 2027

New Delhi: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club. The Spaniard’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, says a report.

Arteta has been in charge since 2019, when he replaced compatriot Unai Emery for the role, and has led the club to successive second-place finishes. He led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup final at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign to claim his first major trophy as a manager. According to BBC report, Arteta’s new deal is expected to be confirmed before Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham.

Arsenal were runners-up to Manchester City last season and have taken two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures in 2024-25 season.

A former midfielder, Arteta made 150 appearances for the Gunners during his playing career and also captained the side. IANS

Also Read: We made it hard for ourselves: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Also Watch: