Jason Holder, Jayden Seales return as West Indies name squad for England Tests

St. Johns: All-rounder Jason Holder has earned a Test recall as the West Indies named a 15-man squad set to tour England for the three-match Richards Botham series, which starts at Lord’s from July 10. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the side, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph serving as vice-captain.

Holder has earned a recall having made himself unavailable for the last tour while young fast-bowler Jayden Seales returned to the squad having missed the last Test Series against Australia due to injury.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old opening batter Mikyle Louis earned his maiden Test call-up. A former West Indies U19 International scored 682 runs in his debut First Class season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes at an average of 48.71. Should Luis made his debut for the West Indies in England, he will become the first player from St.Kitts to wear the Maroon Test cap.

Holder is one of a number of useful pace-bowling options, with vice-captain Joseph, Kemar Roach, Seales and the breakout star Shamar Joseph also in the squad.

19-year-old fast bowler, Isai Thorne will travel with the squad as a development player, following impressive performances in this debut First Class season taking 31 wickets at average 16.29 in his first eight matches.

The team is scheduled to arrive in England on June 23 for a training camp at Tonbridge School, ahead of a 4-day warm-up match at Beckingham commencing on the July 4. IANS

