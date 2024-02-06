Jason Holder keen on return to Test cricket for West Indies after playing T20 World Cup

Hobart: West Indies fast-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder said he is keen to add to his 64 games in Test cricket after playing in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Holder had opted out of the Test series against Australia, which ended in a 1-1 draw, due to prioritising playing T20 cricket in 2024, especially with the West Indies and USA hosting the Men’s T20 World Cup from June 1-29.

“I think this year was a little bit unique, I wanted to sign a central contract and be around West Indies cricket as is still my plan. But after long back and forth negotiations with Cricket West Indies it then led to this decision. But it’s not me ruling up myself from any other cricket for the West Indies.

“I think because this year is a T20 World Cup year, I wanted to prioritise playing T20 cricket up front at least to give myself the best chances of making the West Indies T20 side. So far it’s going well, it was really good to see the boys triumph against Australia (at The Gabba), we haven’t beaten them for some time. That was really nice to watch.

“I’m keen to get back on the field definitely in Test cricket. It is my favourite format. I prioritised Test cricket for a number of years and I think this situation is a little bit more unique as a World Cup year. I just wanted to give myself the best chance of preparing for the World Cup and giving myself the best chance of making a World Cup team,” said Holder to SEN Radio.

For West Indies, newbie fast-bowler Shamar Joseph has been the toast of the town since he set aside a right toe injury to scalp a sensational seven-wicket haul in the second innings for the visitors’ to secure a magical eight-run victory over Australia in the day-night Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane.

With Joseph already stating that his priority will be to play Tests for the West Indies, Holder feels his situation is different from the youngster at the moment. “I think that decision is down to him. I think my situation is a little bit more unique because I’ve played international cricket for the last 10 years now.”(IANS)

