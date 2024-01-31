West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph ruled out of ILT20 due to toe injury

Dubai: West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ILT20 due to a toe injury sustained during the Gabba Test against Australia. Joseph was scheduled to join his team Dubai Capitals after the Test series but the toe injury has altered his plans. The West Indian will now return home for recovery before setting his sights on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was signed by Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Gus Atkinson. IANS

