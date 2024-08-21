Jay Shah Poised to Become ICC Chairman as Greg Barclay Steps Down

NEW DELHI: Jay Shah, who serves as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is poised to succeed Greg Barclay as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). With Barclays decision not to seek a third term the focus now shifts to Shah who may soon become the youngest leader in the history of the global cricketing organization. Barclays current tenure as ICC chairman ends on November 30 while he could have pursued a term he has chosen to step down after learning about Shahs aspirations for the position. This decision sets the stage for a transition in leadership as the nomination deadline approaches on August 27.

According to ICC rules the chairman can serve a maximum of three two year terms. While Barclay could have held the position for two more years his decision to step down seems to clear the path for Shah, who has received backing, from cricketing nations.

The selection process for the ICC chairman involves votes from the boards directors with a simple majority of nine votes needed for victory—changing from the previous requirement of a two thirds majority. Barclay has already informed the ICC directors, including Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird, about his decision ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

Barclay, who assumed the role of ICC chairman in November 2020 and was re elected in 2022, announced his intention to step down in a recent ICC press release. His time in office has been marked by challenges and achievements but it appears he has opted not to seek a term.

Shah, chairing the ICCs Finance and Commercial Affairs sub committee, has played a role in global cricket governance. His potential rise to chairman would continue the tradition of leadership at the ICC, following the legacies of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

Shah's rise to the position at the age of 35 could mark a turning point for the ICC, injecting new vigor and outlook into the organization. Unless other contenders emerge Shah is poised to assume the role of ICC chairman starting December 1, 2024. His tenure as BCCI secretary is set to extend until October 2025, followed by a three year cooling off period.