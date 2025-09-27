Jay Shah to attend Opening Ceremony, Saikia confident of India’s title chances in World Cup

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is all set to host the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled for September 30 at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

The stadium will host four group-stage matches and one semifinal- provided Pakistan do not qualify for that stage. Other participating teams playing in Guwahati include England, Bangladesh, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Addressing the media, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket, expressing confidence that the World Cup will elevate the sport further in India.

“We are promoting women’s cricket in a special way,” Saikia said. “This World Cup is an important step, and I am hopeful it will take women’s cricket to the next level.”

Saikia also expressed pride in Guwahati hosting ICC Women World Cup matches, calling it a historic moment for Assam and the North East.

Meanwhile as a mark of respect and recognition, the BCCI has invited all former captains of the Indian women’s cricket team since 1975 in the opening ceremony. Most of them are expected to attend and will be felicitated during the event.

The opening day will also see the presence of ICC Chair Jay Shah, along with members of the BCCI’s Apex Council, making it a grand start to the tournament.

Speaking about India’s prospects in the World Cup, Saikia sounded optimistic.

“Our team is in good shape. We recently won a series against England and gave a strong performance against Australia, despite losing 1-2. These are two of the top teams in the world, so our preparation looks promising,” said BCCI secretary.

He added, “India has never won the Women’s World Cup, but I believe this time we will change history. Hopefully, the trophy will finally find its place in the BCCI office.”

The press briefing was also attended by Assam Cricket Association Secretary Tridib Konwar.

Meanwhile both India and Sri Lanka are expected to arrive in the city on Monday and will do their first net session at the ACA Stadium on September 29.

