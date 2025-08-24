Jefferson-Wooden scorches to 100m win at Brussels Diamond League

Brussels: In-form US sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden fired out a broadside to rivals just three weeks out from the world championships by scorching to victory over 100m at the Friday’s Diamond League meet in Brussels.

The 24-year-old became the first woman since 2003 to win the 100-200m double at the US trials earlier this month.

Her personal best of 10.65 seconds in the 100m made her the joint fifth-fastest woman in history, and is the world lead this year.

Here she recorded 10.76sec for the win in the Belgian capital.

No other sprinter dipped under the 11sec barrier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to be happy with fourth in 11.17sec, behind current world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sha’Carri Richardson of the US (11.08) and Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.15). Agencies

