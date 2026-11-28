Pune: England Women A have lost Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jemima Spence to a left knee injury on the eve of their all-format series in India, with wicketkeeper-batter Ellie Threlkeld named as her replacement for the T20 leg.

“Jemimah injured her left knee during a fielding session and following a scan it was confirmed that she would be unable to take any further part in the tour,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an injury update on Friday.

Jemimah has since flown back home. Confirming her replacement, the ECB added, “Lancashire’s Ellie Threlkeld has been called up to the T20 portion of the tour and joins the squad earlier than planned.” IANS

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