New Delhi: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was grateful for the love and support his team receives from Indian fans and intends to visit the nation to give some love back to the fans.

Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions, are one of the most followed English clubs in India, with fans celebrating the Gunners’ league win last season.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Arteta spoke on his team’s performance and also on the love they receive from India, far from the UK.

“I would love to visit India. We have had some discussions about it, and it would be fantastic to make that happen. Seeing the celebrations, we understand the impact Arsenal have had in the country. It would be wonderful to visit and give back some of the support and love that we receive from afar. To all our supporters watching in India, thank you so much for your support,” Arteta told JioStar.

Arsenal are on top of the Premier League standings with 28 points, well clear of the second-placed Brighton and third-placed Man City, both of whom have 22 points each.

“The start to this season in the Premier League has been really positive so far, and I really value that, because after winning, you always have that question mark: can you start to repeat that level of performance, that level of consistency?

“But it’s down to the desire and the hunger within the team and the club to push for more, to acknowledge that we still have huge margins to improve and be better, and just focus on that, to, daily, try to be better,” the 44-year-old added.

The Gunners have tasted defeat just once in their 11 matches and have nine wins and a draw. They have been doing well in the initial phase of their title defence.

Arteta also spoke on how the team maintains consistency after winning. “Things have been really positive so far, and I value that because after winning, there is always a question of whether you can replicate that level of performance and consistency.

“It comes down to the desire and hunger within the team and the club to keep pushing for more, recognising that we still have plenty of room to improve. It is about focusing on getting better every day. Everything comes down to standards, and those standards remain high when you develop the right habits.

“Without those habits, you cannot maintain high standards. We make sure our players consistently do the little things that often go unnoticed but make a huge difference in the medium and long term,” he added.

Arsenal have often been criticised for playing defensive football. They made several strikes from set-pieces last season but have been scoring more from open play and less from set-pieces this time around. IANS

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