Jemimah Rodrigues opts out of remainder of WBBL

New Delhi: Brisbane Heat have confirmed that star India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will not return for the remainder of the WBBL season, granting her request to stay in India following the postponement of teammate Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. Rodrigues flew home after the Heat’s clash with the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago to take part in the celebrations, but the event was called off when Mandhana’s father fell ill. The 24-year-old has opted to remain in India to support the family, and the Heat said they fully respected her decision. IANS

