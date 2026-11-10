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Jemimah Rodrigues returns to India squads for all-format South Africa tour

Jemimah Rodrigues returns after injury to India's squads for the South Africa tour, while Amanjot Kaur makes the T20I squad comeback.
Jemimah Rodrigues
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New Delhi: After recovering from a hamstring injury and returning to action via the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Jemimah Rodrigues has made a comeback to India’s squads for next month’s all-format tour of South Africa. Seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur is included in the T20I side after recovering from a back injury. The all-format tour, which includes one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is, will take place from December 9 to 30. The high-grade hamstring tear sustained in The Hundred led to Jemimah being ruled out of India winning the Asia Cup, retaining its gold medal in Asian Games and winning the white-ball home series against Zimbabwe.

Jemimah returned to competition action on November 2 via Mumbai’s clash against Uttar Pradesh, where she hit an unbeaten 29. After smashing 58 against Delhi, Jemimah slammed a 47-ball 107 against Puducherry, as Mumbai qualified for knockout stage of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which commences later this week in Ahmedabad. IANS

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Jemimah Rodrigues
India’s squads