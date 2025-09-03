Jessica Pegula enters US Open semi-finals after 6-3, 6-3 win over Krejcikova

NEW YORK: Fourth seed Jessica Pegula stormed into the semi-final in US Open after beating Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday. Pegula claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win in the women's singles quarter-final in over an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Notably, the American star made it to only her second semi-final at Grand Slams. She was the US Open runner-up last year.

Sabalenka, now the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, could be Pegula's next opponent if she beats Marketa Vondrousova in their match on Tuesday night. That's also at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Pegula made quick work of Krejcikova.

Czech Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, represented a dangerous opponent after recovering from a set down and saving eight match points against Taylor Townsend in the previous round.

But an impressive Pegula, who is yet to drop a set here, made serene progress to reach the semi-finals in New York for a second year in a row.

"I feel really comfortable. It's crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players," she said. (Agencies)

