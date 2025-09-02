US Open: Sabalenka outclasses Bucsa, to face Vondrousova in quarters

New York: Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus dominated Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 to advance into the women's singles quarterfinals at the US Open.

Defending champion Sabalenka, 27, won 84 percent on first serve against Spaniard Bucsa who showed resilience in the second set but still lost the match in 73 minutes.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka will confront Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, after the 2023 Wimbledon champion overcame ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Last year’s finalist Jessica Pegula stormed into the quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over fellow American Ann Li, wrapping up the fourth-round clash in under an hour with a ruthless and clinical display on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite entering the tournament on the back of a shaky hardcourt swing - having made early exits in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati - Pegula has found her rhythm in New York. The world number four is yet to drop a set at this year’s U.S. Open and looked in complete control throughout her match against Li, striking 12 winners and dictating play from the baseline with powerful, precise groundstrokes.

Up next, she will face American Taylor Townsend in the last eight who beat Czech star Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. Agencies

